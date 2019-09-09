European space agency records Amazon air pollution

A herd of cattle stand in the midst of smoke from the fires at the Nova Fronteira region in Novo Progresso, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sent the military to help extinguish some fires. Last week, he passed a decree banning most fires for land-clearing for a period of 60 days, although he later limited the ban to the Amazon. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — New satellite images show an increase in air pollution in the Brazilian Amazon while fires burned in the region last month.

The European Space Agency on Monday published maps that show more carbon monoxide and other pollutants in August than in the previous month, when there were fewer fires.

The agency says fires are releasing carbon dioxide once stored in the Amazon forests back into the atmosphere, potentially having an impact on the global climate.

Burning continues despite a 60-day ban on land-clearing fires in the Amazon that was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research says the number of fires in all of Brazil has surpassed 100,000 so far this year, up 45 percent compared to the same period in 2018.