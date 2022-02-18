CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just a little more than a month away from the start of Spring and there is hope that we are turning the corner away from the pandemic and into a brighter future.

22News sat down with the President and CEO of the Western Mass Economic Development Council Rick Sullivan and he says despite inflation and rising gas prices, all signs point to a re-awakening of the economy in Western Massachusetts.

Rick Sullivan said, “One of the things that we are seeing is some wage inflation and I’m probably one of the guys who thinks that’s actually a good thing so that the people that are taking those entry level or the next step up job are getting a little bit of a pay bump. As employers are needing to hire, they’re needing to keep their employees, they’re paying a little bit more. That is going to translate to paying a little bit more for your hamburger or whatever else, but you know, I think that’s actually good for the overall economy.”

Sullivan also said with higher gas prices this summer, you may want to consider the many options available for entertainment and recreation right here in Western Massachusetts.