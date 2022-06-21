(WWLP) – Several events are to take place in Western Massachusetts Tuesday.

The Chicopee Public Library will celebrate the start of summer programming with a party from three Tuesday afternoon to five Tuesday evening. The outdoor party will be held behind the library on Front Street.

In Ludlow, a chance to help fundraise for school athletics. Tasty Tuesdays return this afternoon, food trucks, vendors, and musicians will set up at Ludlow High School from four Tuesday afternoon to eight Tuesday evening. The party continues every Tuesday for the rest of the summer.