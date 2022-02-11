(WWLP) – With inflation impacting the prices of our bills, Eversource wants local communities to know about the many bill assistance programs there are to help low income families.

There are a variety of discount rates and no cost energy efficiency improvement that are avaible for renters and homeowners to help reduce their energy bills.

Budget Billing and the New Start Program are some of the many options offered to help ease the financial burden. 22News spoke to Prisicilla Ress at Eversource to find out more about these programs.

“You may qualify for a discount rate, there are also some terrific programs like the Heat Loan Program, programs that are low and no cost interest programs to finally get the house insulated”, Ress said.

If you are interested in applying to some of these assistance programs, click here.