Eversource defends storm response to skeptical legislators

HARTFORD, CT, (AP)–Eversource officials defended the utility’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias, noting the damage was worse than had been predicted.

CEO Jim Judge told legislators he understands many customers are angry about the company’s response, but said the storm turned out to be more impactful than expected.

The General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee on Thursday held an informational hearing the response to the Aug. 4 storm, which knocked out power to about 1 million homes and businesses and left some in the dark for more than a week. Lawmakers also questioned a controversial electric rate increase imposed by Eversource.