(WWLP) – Eversource’s CEO is calling on President Joe Biden to address concerns about electric reliability in New England this winter.

Eversource told our sister station WTNH in New Haven that a potential 40 percent bill increase is out of their control as the supply of oil gets tighter. According to Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan, ISO-New England, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has acknowledged that New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter.

He’s calling on President Biden to make sure there are enough fuel resources available this winter. Eversource officials have not heard back from the White House yet.