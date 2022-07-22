ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced another $387 million in COVID-19 relief funds coming to communities across the state. The funds come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and will join existing funds to total $774 million rolled out across the state between 2021 and 2022’s funds.

The new $387 million will be distributed to a total of 1,452 communities in New York. Many of those are located across four North Country counties, from Warren and Washington counties north into the Adirondacks. 2021 ARPA funding is still being deployed by communities. This week, Warren County selected recipients for over half a million in 2021 funding, invested into its workforce and employment programs.

“We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their help in securing this critical funding, which will help cities, towns and villages across New York State respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services. As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Individual towns and cities will decide how to spend the money coming their way. Here’s the 2022 funds and new totals in ARPA funding coming to communities in the North Country:

Fulton County

Town of Bleecker $25,640.95 new $51,281.90 total

Village of Broadalbin $65,384.41 new $130,768.84 total

Town of Broadalbin $201,896.82 new $403,793.66 total

Town of Caroga $59,743.40 new $119,486.82 total

Town of Ephratah $81,692.06 new $163,384.13 total

City of Gloversville $756,254.13 new $1,512,508.28 total

Town of Johnstown $373,229.64 new $746,459.30 total

City of Johnstown $422,050.01 new $844,100.03 total



Village of Mayfield $40,563.97 new $81,127.95 total

Town of Mayfield $275,947.88 new $551,895.77 total

Village of Northville $53,999.83 new $107,999.67 total

Town of Northampton $77,486.94 new $154,973.89 total

Town of Oppenheim $89,640.75 new $179,281.51 total

Town of Perth $178,204.58 new $356,409.18 total

Town of Stratford $29,538.36 new $59,076.74 total



Herkimer County

Town of Columbia $77,435.66 new $154,871.33 total

Town of Danube $52,307.53 new $104,615.07 total

Town of Fairfield $61,845.96 new $123,691.93 total

Village of Frankfort $124,461.15 new $248,922.32 total

Town of Frankfort $245,024.90 new $490,049.81 total

Village of Mohawk $129,538.07 new $259,076.15 total

Town of German Flatts $116,409.90 new $232,819.81 total

Village of Herkimer $372,409.13 new $744,818.27 total

Town of Herkimer $118,512.46 new $237,024.93 total



Town of Litchfield $74,922.84 new $149,845.70 total

Town of Little Falls $75,743.35 new $151,486.72 total

City of Little Falls $237,794.15 new $475,588.31 total

Town of Manheim $62,563.91 new $125,127.83 total

Village of Newport $30,769.13 new $61,538.27 total

Town of Newport $67,486.97 new $134,973.96 total

Town of Norway $38,358.85 new $76,717.72 total

Town of Ohio $51,128.04 new $102,256.10 total

Village of Cold Brook $15,692.25 new $31,384.52 total

Town of Russia $94,922.79 new $189,845.58 total

Town of Salisbury $95,435.60 new $190,871.22 total

Town of Schuyler $169,794.36 new $339,588.72 total

Town of Stark $36,461.42 new $72,922.85 total

Town of Warren $55,743.42 new $111,486.84 total

Town of Webb $91,384.33 new $182,768.68 total

Village of West Winfield $43,846.01 new $87,692.04 total

Town of Winfield $62,051.08 new $124,102.18 total



Warren County

Town of Chester $166,614.88 new $333,229.77 total

Town of Hague $34,563.99 new $69,128 total

Town of Horicon $68,820.30 new $137,640.61 total

Town of Johnsburg $117,999.64 new $235,999.29 total

Village of Lake George $44,820.37 new $89,640.75 total

Town of Lake George $129,640.63 new $259,281.27 total

Town of Lake Luzerne $166,153.34 new $332,306.69 total

Town of Queensbury $1,403,021.42 new $2,806,042.85 total

Town of Stony Creek $37,846 new $75,692.07 total

Town of Thurman $60,512.63 new $121,025.28 total

Town of Warrensburg $202,563.48 new $405,126.98 total



Washington County

Village of Argyle $14,974 new $29,948.62 total

Town of Argyle $172,922.55 new $345,845.11 total

Town of Cambridge $75,589.50 new $151,179.02 total

Town of Easton $104,409.93 new $208,819.88 total

Village of Fort Ann $24,051.20 new $48,102.42 total

Town of Fort Ann $283,640.16 new $567,280.34 total

Village of Fort Edward $167,589.23 new $335,178.48 total

Town of Fort Edward $146,768.78 new $293,537.58 total

Village of Granville $125,076.54 new $250,153.09 total

Town of Granville $204,717.33 new $409,434.67 total

Town of Greenwich $168,050.77 new $336,101.55 total

Town of Hampton $46,563.95 new $93,127.92 total

Town of Hartford $112,461.19 new $224,922.40 total

Town of Hebron $91,948.43 new $183,896.88 total

Town of Jackson $89,384.34 new $178,768.69 total

Village of Hudson Falls $361,845.06 new $723,690.13 total

