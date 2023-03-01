A bottle and glass at Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, N.Y.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Winter Carnival is over, but the Lake George region is keeping things frosty. In March, local events like Thurman Maple Days and the Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest keep the fun going as the winter tourist season enters its final weeks, and summer starts its eventual approach.

It’s not all fun and games. One county south of Lake George, the South High Marathon Dance is set to kick off the first weekend of the month with another year of fundraising for families and organizations that lend a caring hand to those living with cancer and other forms of debilitating illness.

Thurman Maple Days

• Three weekends: March 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

• Various locations around Thurman and Athol

• Maple demonstrations, tours, samples and shopping at eight maple farms, including Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Candy Mountain Maple, Hidden Hollow Maple Farm, Mud Hollow Maple Farm, Mud Street Maple Farm, Toad Hill Maple, Valley Road Maple, Martin’s Lumber, Nettle Meadow Farm & Artisan Cheese

• Free event with goods for sale

46th Annual South High Marathon Dance

• Friday-Saturday, March 3-4

• South Glens Falls Senior High School, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls

• Full weekend of dancing from South High and district student in support of families and organizations fighting debilitating illness – includes raffles and more

• Full schedule

Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest

• Saturday, March 4, 1-4 p.m.

• Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George

• Barrel-aged beers, ciders and wines, music, dancing, bonfire, snacks and fireworks

• Tickets for sale through fest website

Elements of Style opening at North Country ARTS

• Saturday, March 4, 5-7 p.m.

• North Country ARTS at The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. Suite #120, Glens Falls

• Opening of the gallery’s “Elements of Style” exhibition, plus a solo exhibition by Phyllis Brown

International Women’s Day

• Wednesday, March 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

• International Women’s Day celebration by Zonta Club of Glens Falls, AAWU, and Soroptimists of the Adirondacks

• Tickets for sale on event website

Conversations with the Past: Update on Timbuctoo Archaeology Project

• Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m.

• Zoom event

• Historical talk by SUNY Potsdam archaeologist Hadley Kruczek-Aaron on the Timbuctoo settlement, a 19th-century Adirondack community with lasting ties to racial justice

• Free admission

International Martial Arts Expo

• Friday-Saturday, March 10-11

• Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George

• Annual martial arts expo comes to Lake George

• $175 admission for participants, $15 for spectators

Chestertown St. Patrick’s Day Parade

• Sunday, March 12 (Time TBA)

• Chestertown

• Annual parade in downtown Chestertown

Up Yonda Farm Maple Festival

• Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

• Naturalist-led tour about the process of making maple syrup, culminating in a flight tasting of maple syrup grades

• $5 per person, plus $5 parking fee per vehicle

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival

• Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

• Festival featuring spicy seasonings and sauces, with vendors outside and inside the building – proceeds benefit local community action groups

Lake George Wedding Show

• Saturday, March 25, 1-4 p.m.

• Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George

• Annual wedding show, with industry professionals, raffles, and a tour of the recent renovations to Fort William Henry Conference Center

Bands ‘n’ Beans

• Sunday, March 26, 2-7 p.m.

• Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George

• Chili fest supporting the Lake George Arts Project, featuring live music from 8 bands, food from over 20 area restaurants, and prizes – bands include Dirt Cheap, The Stony Creek Band, The Switch, Tim Wechgelear, Matt Mirabile, The Radio Junkies, and more TBA

• $20 admission in advance, $25 at the door

The Great Upstate Boat Show

• Friday-Sunday, March 31 – April 2

• Adirondack Sports Complex, 326 Sherman Ave., Queensbury

• Annual boat show with over 1,500 new and pre-owned boats for sale, over 175 on display, and over 60 brands