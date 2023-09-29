LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Get your pumpkin-carving kits and look to the Queen of American Lakes for inspiration. October arrives this weekend, and the Lake George area has plenty of ways to enjoy Halloween and the weeks between now and then.
It’s not all spooky business. The Adirondack town of Thurman is hosting its annual Fall Farm Tours, and events like the monthly Second Saturday Flea at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory are humming along. Once you reach the end of the month, there are plenty of special places to take little ones trick-or-treating on and around the big night. Here’s everything happening around Lake George in October.
Monthlong and recurring events
- Fight Fest at Six Flags Great Escape
- Every weekend
- Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more
- The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury
- Jack & Jill Pool Tournament
- Saturdays, Oct, 7, 14, 21, 28, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time
- Weekly pool tournament
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
- $10 admission
- West Mountain Fall Festival
- Weekend 1: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 7-8; noon – 5 p.m.
- Weekend 2: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, noon – 5 p.m.
- Wagon rides, chairlifts, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, obstacle course, vendors, food, music
- Free admission, bring cash
- BooTown Halloween Haunt
- Every weekend in October
- Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt
- BooTown, 11225 Route 149, Fort Ann
- $20 per person
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
- Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
- Sales on the sidewalks of the village of Lake George
- Canada Street, Lake George
- World’s Largest Garage Sale
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 27th annual Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
- Saturday: 5K, 10K, kids fun run
- Sunday: Marathon, half marathon, 2- and 4-person relay
- 1068 Main St., Schroon Lake
- Register online
- North Granville Hose 1st annual Food Truck and Craft Festival
- Sunday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Food trucks and crafts
- Station 42 North Granville Hose Co., 10209 Route 22, Granville
Thursday, Oct. 5
- Lake George Fall Rummage Sale
- Thursday, Oct. 5, 3-7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7, bag sale from 9-11 a.m.
- Clothes, household items, and more for sale at Caldwell Presbyterian Church
- Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8
- Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8
- Sales around the village of Lake George
- Canada Street, Lake George
- Thurman Fall Farm Tour
- Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Self-guided tour to farms around Thurman to taste food, buy goods, and experience autumnal Adirondack agriculture
- Town of Thurman
- Stone Gate Golf Tournament
- Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Annual golf tournament with lunch, swag bag, prizes
- Queensbury Country Club, 907 NY-149, Lake George
- $300 registration per foursome
- Opening night of Glens Falls Symphony
- Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.
- Opening night featuring mezzo-soprano MaryAnn McCormick
- Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls
- Tickets priced at $39, $33, or $26 depending on the tier
- Fort Ann Renaissance Festival
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Full ren faire including knights armory, market music, maypole dancing, knighting, scavenger quests, and more
- Moose Hillock Camping Resorts Lake George, 10366 Route 149, Fort Ann
- $12 for adults, $6 for children
Thursday, Oct. 12
- Holiday Inn Harvest Bar
- Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 12-14, 5-9 p.m.
- Harvest bar with food and drink specials
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9, Lake George
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 13-15
- Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monthly flea market
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Walk benefitting Alzheimer’s research
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
- Register online
- Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Vendors selling apple- and pumpkin-centric food and drink; vote for your favorite and enter a carved pumpkin in a contest
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
- Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.
- Polka music, beer garden, festive food, cornhole and more
- Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
- $10 admission
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22
- ATV Weekend
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- ATV rides over 10 miles of trails, including a ride up Deer Leap Mountain
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
- Day passes priced at $25 for a single rider, $15 for a passenger, plus a $25 lunch special
- Cauldron Cup
- Saturday, Oct. 21
- 7v7 soccer tournament for ages 7 to 14
- Golden Goal Sports Park, 495 Goodman Road, Fort Ann
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 27-29
- Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treating for Halloween
- Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- Boo 2 You trick-or-treating
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treating in downtown Glens Falls
- Glen Street, Glens Falls
- Lake George American Legion Adult Halloween Party
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m.
- Adult Halloween party with costume party and raffles
- American Legion Post 374, Route 9L, Lake George
- 1000 Acres Ranch Resort Halloween Party
- Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. – midnight
- Halloween party with music by Nashville-based country band Neshama; costume contest; door prizes
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
- Halloween party and pig roast
- Sunday, Oct. 29, 2-6 p.m.
- Annual party and pig roast with live music by TR Yole and Matt Daly
- Fire Rock Restaurant, 111 Route 41, Hudson Falls
- $25 per person