Everything we know about Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the driver charged with killing 7 motorcyclists in NH

(WWLP) – Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, was driving a tractor-trailer when he struck a group of 10 motorcyclists in New Hampshire on June 21, killing seven of them.

Here’s everything we know about the young driver.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s driving/criminal record

June 21, 2019: Zhukovskyy was driving a tractor-trailer on a rural road in Randolph, New Hampshire, June 21 when he struck 10 motorcyclists, killing seven. He was arrested at his West Springfield home on June 24 on a fugitive from justice charge stemming from a warrant issued out of New Hampshire. State Police spokesman David Procopio told 22News troopers allegedly found wax packets containing a substance believed to be heroin while searching Zhukovskyy’s home. He could face additional charges if the substance turns out to be an illegal narcotic once it’s tested.

June 3, 2019: Just a few weeks prior to the deadly New Hampshire crash, Zhukovskyy flipped an 18-wheeler on a Baytown, Texas, highway on June 3. Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris told 22News Zhukovskyy was not cited for the crash after officers determined he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol. No one was injured.

May 11, 2019: Zhukovskyy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in East Windsor, Connecticut. A court hearing in that case was held Wednesday.

February 18, 2019: Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told 22News Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was cited for improper use of lanes and failure to comply with safety regulation rules on February 18. He was driving a 2018 Volvo semi-tractor.

February 11, 2019: Zhukovskyy was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after Baytown, Texas, police allegedly found a crack pipe on him.

2015: According to the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch, Zhukovskyy pleaded guilty in June 2018 to sixth-degree larceny for his involvement in a burglary at an Enfield, Connecticut, Home Depot warehouse in 2015.

2014: According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Zhukovskyy had license suspensions twice in 2014– one non compliance suspension and an in-state drug offense suspension.

2014: The Ohio BMV record also indicates Zhukovskyy was convicted of the following offenses: speeding (75 MPH in a 60 MPH zone), and violation of restriction. Both offense dates were June 24, 2014.

2013: According to records from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, Zhukovskyy was arrested for drunk driving in Westfield back in 2013.

What company was Volodymyr Zhukovskyy driving for?

At the time of the deadly accident in New Hampshire, Zhukovskyy was on his second trip as a driver with the West Springfield-based company Westfield Transport.

Westfield Transport has been cited for 69 safety violations over the past year.

According to U.S. DOT records, it’s not just the company’s drivers who have been cited for violations, their vehicles have also been cited for dozens of safety violations over the past year.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy could face deportation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Rachael Yong Vow told 22News ICE has placed a detainer to take Zhukovskyy into custody at the conclusion of local criminal proceedings.

