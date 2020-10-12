Everything you need to know about mail-in-voting

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Election Day is approaching and KVEO wants to ensure residents have everything they need to know before casting their ballot.
With the 2020 election taking place during a pandemic, many people are concerned about voting in person.
There is an alternative to voting in person that some people may be eligible for: mail-in-voting.
Mail-in-voting gives residents the opportunity to have their votes counted without having to go out in public.
However, mail-in-voting is not an option for everyone. Despite the worries of the pandemic, Texas, along with four other states, are not allowing residents to use COVID-19 as a reason to mail-in-vote.
Instead, Texans will have to meet certain criteria to cast their vote from home.
The State of Texas allows residents to request a ballot by mail if they meet one of these four requirements:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
If you do fall under any of these, you will then have to follow several steps to request a ballot.
First, print out this form and complete each applicable section.
After filling out the form, mail or scan/email it to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. However, if you choose to email the application, the form must also be mailed.
A list of Early Voting Clerk locations in the RGV can be found below:
Cameron County
Remi Garza – Elections Administrator
1050 E. Madison St., Brownsville, Texas 78520
PO Box 3587 Brownsville, Texas 78523
Email: elections@co.cameron.tx.us or Remi.Garza@co.cameron.tx.us
(956) 544-0809 — FAX: (956) 550-7298
Hidalgo County
Yvonne Ramon — Elections Administrator
101 S 10th Ave., Edinburg, TX 78539
P.O. Box 659, Edinburg 78540-0659
Email: Elections@co.hidalgo.tx.us or Yvonne.Ramon@co.hidalgo.tx.us
(956) 318-2570 — FAX: (956) 393-2039
Starr County
John Lee Rodriguez — Interim Elections Administrator
100 N. FM 3167, Ste. 206, Rio Grande City 78582
Email: starr.elections@co.starr.tx.us
(956) 716-4800 — FAX: (956) 716-8222
Willacy County
Christina Rodriguez Torres — Elections Administrator
190 N. 3rd St., Raymondville 78580
Email: elections.administrator@co.willacy.tx.us or Christina.Torres@co.willacy.tx.us
(956) 689-2387 — FAX: (956) 689-5341