Ex-prisoners of war memorial rededicated in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain on Monday evening didn’t stop some people from attending an event outside.

A war memorial once in disarray was redone and rededicated after efforts made by local veterans groups.

The new ex-prisoners of war memorial on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke was rebuilt by G Street Vinyl in Holyoke.

Here is what the memorial looked like before the new sign.

When asked how it felt to see the new memorial, attendees were excited and credited a team effort.

“It warms my heart. It wasn’t easy, we encounter some obstacles, it didn’t happen overnight, but as a team we worked through it and got it done” War Memorial Commission Commissioner, Chris Sims told 22News.

American Legion 351 and the War Memorial Commission were involved in getting the memorial remade and rededicated.