SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commissions said a sample of drinking water has turned up excess levels of two disinfection byproducts.

A spokesperson for the commission said there is nothing you need to do to your water and said this is not an immediate health risk. The commission said some studies have found disinfection byproducts can lead to health problems over prolonged exposure, as in decades.

Since Fall of 2018, the commission has noticed higher levels of Haloacetic acids (HAA5). This most recent sample is the second quarter total trihalomethanes have been found.

Katie Shea is the Communications Specialist for the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission. She said disinfection byproducts occur when organic matter enters the reservoir, “With our different weather patterns that we’ve seen, dry periods brought on by heavy rains, we’ve noticed some fluctuations with the organic matter contributing to the disinfection byproducts. And we do expect that this cold continue until the new treatment plant is brought online.”

Phase one of upgrades are underway with construction happening now for the West Parish filters upgrades in Westfield. Phase two is in design, that includes construction for the new drinking water treatment plant which is expected to wrap up at 2027.

The commission said if you have specific health questions, you can reach out to your doctor.