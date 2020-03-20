‘Excited, humble and hungry’: Brady officially signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) — It’s official, Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback posted on social media Friday morning that he has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do,” Brady wrote.

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” he continued. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Brady had agreed to terms with the Buccaneers over a two-year deal, worth at least $30 million per season.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady added.

Brady was drafted in the sith round of the 2000 NFL draft and from there he made history. He became the first quarterback in NFL history, and fourth player overall, to play 20 seasons with one team.

Brady announced earlier this week that he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years.

He was an 18-year- team captain and led the Patriots to the playoff 17 times, including nine Super Bowl appearances. He earned Super Bowl MVP four times.