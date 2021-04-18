Excitement grows as Massachusetts moves into final phase of vaccine distribution

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final phase is here, come Monday, all Massachusetts residents 16 and older will be eligible to sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, free to anyone, regardless of your immigration status or whether if you have health insurance. Jessica Wilda told 22News that already had the virus, so she’s certainly looking forward to signing up for her vaccine.

“The fact that I can feel more safe going out and like I won’t have to worry about anything or getting it again,” Wilda said.

If you’re signing up, you’ll have the option to use the state’s website, or through pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. That’s what Megan Moore and Annabelle Allessio were able to do. “I just searched online for available ones. It took a couple of days, but it was relatively easy.”

On Tuesday the state is going to be opening up a vaccine site at the Big E fairgrounds, bringing us one step closer to the things we’ve missed so much in this past year.

If you do not lock in an appointment right away, the White House is telling people not to panic, saying despite the pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, we should have enough vaccine supply for 90 percent of the population by the end of July. For more information on booking an appointment in Massachusetts, click here.