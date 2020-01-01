1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Exit 7 ramp on I-91 S in Springfield closed after rollover crash spilled fuel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield is causing traffic delays on the highway this New Year’s Eve. 

State Police told 22News the Exit 7 ramp on I–91 southbound is closed after a rollover crash from earlier in the day spilled fuel on the roadway. 

Clean up is currently underway and there is no estimated time on when the southbound lanes of Exit 7 will reopen. Click here for the live Waze Traffic Map.

22News has a crew on the way, we’ll bring you updates as more details develop. 

