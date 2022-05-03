SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion has put the fate of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide on the minds of millions of Americans.

There is outrage across the country following the leak of a Supreme Court Draft surrounding a decision to overturn the 19-73 Roe v Wade ruling.

In the draft decision five justices sided with Mississippi ruling that legalized abortion was not constitutional. A final decision will not be released until later this year. In the meantime, elected officials are speaking out.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is taking no leniencies posting to Twitter saying, “An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We’re not going back-not ever.”

The Supreme Court releasing a statement today, saying that the document was in fact authentic but does not represent a final decision by the court. Experts say this situation could divert political focus away from economic recovery.

Toni Cignoli, a political consultant said, “Your big problem was inflation and what real Americans everywhere were feeling at the gas pump or the grocery store. Now this issue is one that on occasion can trump those other issues because it means that much to so many women.” Cignoli says because of the magnitude of this topic, the commonwealth will see impact at the local level.

Cignoli also said, “This will change the dichotomy of how a few local campaigns and state wide campaigns actually look so this will play a role. Even, here in Massachusetts, despite the fact that the state is identified to heavily as pro choice.