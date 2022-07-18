AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers, law enforcement, non-profit and healthcare workers are just a few of the groups that can apply for a student loan forgiveness waiver that’s deadline is Halloween this year.

“It’s actually easy to take advantage of, it is time consuming,” said Martin Lynch, the Director of Education at Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam.

He told 22News this waiver put in place by the Biden Administration is for people who Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program was originally designed for. The program was established more than a decade ago, but few have been able to take advantage of it.

Martin said this waiver changes that, particularly for people who were rejected for not having the right type of loans or repayment plan.

“No matter what repayment plan you were in or what type of loans you have, you can have them forgiven if you wracked up 10 years of repayment,” Martin said.

However with this waiver opportunity, you don’t have to have completed 10 years of payments to apply.

“It’ll give me retroactive credit for those 5, 6, or 7 years of repayment,” he said. “And then I’ll have to make the remaining payments to get to 10 years through eligible repayment plans.”

Even if you’re not eligible for this program, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel for other programs that are in the works. For example, President Biden said he’s expected some sort of plan in the near future.

“Whether that lump sum forgiveness is $10,000 or $50,000 that Senator Warren is pushing for remains to be seen,” Lynch said.

Student loan repayments are expected to restart after August 31st.