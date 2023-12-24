CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — With temperatures well above freezing, the holidays won’t be so white this year. The 22News Storm Team is Working for You with a look at our warmer than average December, as well as the rain totals for the past few weeks.

Of the last 11 weekends since October 4th, 8 have had ran so far, with over an inch of rainfall on 3 of those days. We’ve had less days since the summer with only 1 inch of rain, that is why we have seen a bit less rain the past few weeks. We have only had 3 days with over 1 inch of rain.

Western Massachusetts is almost at our average for December with 3.13 inches of rainfall so far. For December we average 3.6 inches of rain, and we are almost at that target. With more precipitation on the way we could surpass that average.

Snow is a different story. We have only seen .6 inches of snow this winter when we usually have 49.5 inches on average for the season. January and February will have to do some extra work if we want to see those numbers. For December the Pioneer Valley hasn’t seen any snowfall, and our average for the month is usually 10.6 inches.

We have been seeing more rain events rather than snow events in the winters, and that trend could continue into 2024.