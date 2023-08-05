CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The cooler temperatures we have been experiencing in the mornings has led to more fog. The 22News Storm Team is Working for You with an explanation as to why that is.

Over the past few mornings, we have seen patchy fog across much of western Massachusetts. Fog forms when you have moist air that is filled with low lying water particles or water vapor that mixes with cooler air. This allows the water particles to condense and form a low-lying cloud which we call fog.

Fog can reduce visibility on the roadways and some driving tips to keep you safe can be, to drive slowly and keep a good distance between you and the car in front of you. Use your headlights but do not use your high beams as the light will reflect off the water droplets and make it harder to see.