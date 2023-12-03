CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Frost on the ground or your windshield is expected to be more common with colder temperatures. And some of you might ask why your car windshield has frost on it during the winter season.

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how frost forms.

First we have to understand how it forms. First, we need colder air temperatures, mainly in the 30s. That colder air sinks to the ground or any surface, which is usually colder air with the accumulation of all that cold air.

Once that air touches a frozen surface and forms ice crystals. Favorable conditions for frost tend to be stagnant that’s light winds and clear skies.