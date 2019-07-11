Explainer: It’s hot now but cold front, thunderstorms expected Friday

Breaking News
(WWLP) – Temperatures have really started to warm up this summer!  

It has been feeling like summer over the last couple of weeks and this week is no exception with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.  

On Friday, a cold front will be approaching from the west and that could help set off more showers and thunderstorms. When it’s this hot and humid some of these storms could be severe like we saw last weekend.  

Those storms could produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, frequent lightning, large hail, and strong damaging winds and in some cases, they can produce a microburst or a tornado-like what we saw last weekend in Longmeadow. 

