CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — With all the thunderstorm activity we have been seeing across western Massachusetts it is important to remember the difference between watches and warnings. The 22News Storm Team is Working for You with a look at those differences and how they are issued.

As we expect more thunderstorms to impact western Massachusetts on Saturday, it is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to develop that could become severe.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when severe thunderstorms have been detected on radar and you need to take action immediately by getting into a safe place.

One cool fact about thunderstorms is if you see a bolt of lightning, start counting until you hear the rumble of thunder. Every five seconds is equivalent to one mile. So, if you see a bolt of lighting and count to ten before hearing the thunder, that bolt of lightning was two miles away.