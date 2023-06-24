CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Cloudy and wet conditions were seen once again across western Massachusetts this weekend. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at what is causing the rain and humidity, and also how long it could last.

Over the past week and for the upcoming week, showers, storms, and humidity have been a big topic in terms of weather across western Massachusetts. One of the big reasons we are seeing such an unsettled weather pattern is because of an area of low pressure in the high levels of the atmosphere which we call an “upper-level low” that is stationed to the west.

This area of low-pressure spins counter-clockwise and is allowing moisture and humidity to be drawn into New England. We will likely see showers and storms continue for this week, but as for looking ahead into the following week, we could be staying with the chance of showers and storms.

In good news through, at least we aren’t worrying about any drought conditions and there is still plenty of summer left so we will eventually see our share of nice weather.