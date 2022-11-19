CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Areas south of Buffalo New York picked up over 70 inches of snow since Thursday night. The state of New York also broke its record for the amount of snowfall in a 24 hour period. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with the details on what creates lake effect snow.

You may have heard about areas around Lake Ontario and Lake Erie picking up 6-7 feet of snow! Orchard Park, NY, the home of the Buffalo Bills saw nearly 7 feet of snow which moved the Buffalo Bills game for Sunday against the Browns to Detroit.

A big question is, ‘how does lake effect snow form?’ It is November and the Great Lakes are still fairly warm. Over the past few days arctic air has moved in from the North into the Northeast, and this cold air moving over the warm waters of the Great Lakes allows for the water from the lakes to evaporate into water vapor.

What goes up must come down, so as this water evaporates from the Great Lakes it creates narrow streams of heavy snow that can only be about 10-20 miles wide and last for days.