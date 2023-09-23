CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Fall has officially begun with the Autumnal Equinox!

What this means is that we will have equal lengths of sunshine and nighttime on Saturday. You can also see this happen on the Vernal Equinox, or the beginning of Spring.

Because the Earth isn’t tilted like it is in the Summer and Winter months, the sun is directly overhead at the equator. But, this doesn’t mean it won’t still be a bit chilly. While the Winter Solstice won’t come around until the end of December, the Meteorological seasons start on the first of the month.

Our average temperatures get a lot cooler than the high 80’s and low 90’s we saw last month. Our average temperature only sits around 64 degrees for the month of September and drops around ten degrees each month! In November the average temperature sits around 42 degrees.

This first official weekend of Fall brought over a little Summer rain and is expected to continue into Sunday with showers in the early part of the morning.