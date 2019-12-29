Explaining the different types of winter precipitation

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — We have another winter storm on its way to western Massachusetts, and the impacts are going to vary significantly depending on where you are.

For many of us, it will be mostly rain. However, many of us are also at risk of freezing rain. All precipitation starts off as snow since it’s so high in the atmosphere where it is well below freezing.

With freezing rain, the snow encounters a layer of warm air, above freezing, so it melts. But the droplet falls back into a shallow layer of air that is below freezing close to the surface, it’s so shallow the rain doesn’t have time to refreeze into sleet, instead, it freezes the moment it hits objects on the ground like roads, bridges, and your car.

That creates that slick coating of ice that can create a mess on the roads.

Sleet forms the same way, snow melts partially, and as it encounters a thicker layer of air below freezing near the surface, it has time to freeze into ice pellets. Snow falls when all layers of air are below freezing, and rain falls when all layers of air are above freezing.

