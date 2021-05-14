Explosion at propane facility in Marshfield, area residents evacuated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large plume of smoke came from east of Springfield on Thursday, May 13.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the fire happened at the Kosan Crisplant Missouri Inc. (formerly known as Pinnacle Propane) in Marshfield.
Explosions could be heard and area residents are being asked to evacuate. There is no confirmation on if any injuries occurred or what caused the fire.
A KOLR10 crew is on the scene to get more information.
This is a developing story.
Social media posts from viewers below: