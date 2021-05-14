Explosion at propane facility in Marshfield, area residents evacuated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large plume of smoke came from east of Springfield on Thursday, May 13.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the fire happened at the Kosan Crisplant Missouri Inc. (formerly known as Pinnacle Propane) in Marshfield.

Explosions could be heard and area residents are being asked to evacuate. There is no confirmation on if any injuries occurred or what caused the fire.

Satellite detected a hot spot in Marshfield, MO this afternoon. The NWS typically uses this technology to detect hot spots for wildfires and controlled burns. However, this detected hot spot on satellite today is a fire at a propane plant. pic.twitter.com/frtcEIDXQW — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) May 13, 2021

A KOLR10 crew is on the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Social media posts from viewers below:

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Rick Franklin

Courtesy of Warren Magnis