SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) 22News has gotten word of an explosion in Southampton.
22News crews confirmed from first responders the fire started from an explosion, which led to a house fire. 22News is following this story as it develops.
by: Julia Cunningham, Blake Thorne, Duncan MacLean
