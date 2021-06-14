Explosion, massive fire at chemical plant in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. Monday at Chemtool Incorporated, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.  The company manufactures fluids, lubricants and grease products which are distributed worldwide.

According to WTVO, residents within a one mile radius of Chemtool are being asked to evacuate due to possible dangerous chemicals being released in the fire.

A large emergency presence is on the scene and assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

