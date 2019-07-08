Explosion rips through Florida shopping center

(NBC News) At least 20 people were injured Saturday when a massive explosion ripped through a strip mall in Plantation, Florida.

The blast collapsed walls and ceilings and sent debris raining down on cars in the adjoining parking lot.

People felt the explosion more than a mile away.

“It was amazing. I could not believe it,” said Donovan Daley. “It looked like a terrorist attack. The entire building shook. It was really, really crazy.”

Police and firefighters evacuated a damaged fitness center and nearby stores.

The initial speculation from witnesses was that a gas leak caused the blast .

“We found ruptured gas lines among the rubble. I can’t tell you exactly where they’re coming from,” said Plantation Deputy Fire Chief Joel Gordon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has arson and explosives experts in Plantation to help with the investigation.

