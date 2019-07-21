Extreme heat has residents cooling off at Hampden Ponds

Many of us enjoy relaxing at the beach on a summer day.

And many local residents still did that Sunday, despite it being excessively hot.

“Its kind of unbearable, but when you’re here it’s wonderful you just go in the water,” said Betsy Skwira of Chicopee. “I think on Saturday I spent two hours in the water.”

Sunday was a near repeat of Saturday for weather with high temperatures in the upper 90s. One Springfield mother told 22News cooling off at Hampden Ponds was the best option since they don’t have a pool.

“I don’t have a pool by my house but its hot out, but its beautiful to come out as long as you have water next to you,” said Erica Morales of Springfield.



“The heat and humidity made it feel like over 100 degrees again on Sunday, but that didn’t stop local residents from having a beach day. There was still a lot of people at Hampden Ponds in Westfield, but residents here made sure to take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

“We had so much sunblock on because we could get hurt or burned in the wate, said Jomar Morales of Springfield. “Its getting hotter but we are having fun in the water and its refreshing.”

Luckily for us, there is some relief in the forecast. Temperatures Monday are expected to drop back to the 80s.