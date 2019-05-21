Eyewitness News One on One with President Trump

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke exclusively one on one with President Trump Monday night following his rally in Lycoming County.,

Andy asked the President about a wide range of issues including the economy, healthcare, and opioid epidemic.



We spoke with President Trump minutes after his rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville. We started with campaign 2020.



Mehalshick: Mr. President of Pennsylvania was red in 2016. The Democrats say they can turn it blue in 2020. Can you keep it red?

President Trump: Well I do think so Andy. The employment numbers in the state have never done as well. We brought back steel we brought back coal, this state is doing better than ever before. “





Mehalshick: Mr. President Healthcare is a big concern in Pennsylvania. If re-elected in 2020 what can people here expect?

President Trump: We are going to have previous-existing conditions. We got rid of the individual mandate which was the worst part of Obamacare. We got rid of that.







Mehalshick: A big concern here in Pennsylvania is immigration, As you know Lou Barletta won a seat in Congress largely on that issue. We hear talk of building a wall? What are you doing to stop illegal immigration?

President Trump: Trump: We are building a massive wall right now and by the end of next year there will be close to 500 miles of wall built.”



What about the opioid crisis impacting every state in the nation?

The President told Eyewitness News.



“We are working with drug companies and doctors to get them to prescribe less. It’s hitting horrible, people take a little and end up being drug addicts.”

The President told Eyewitness News that without a doubt the swing states that turned red in 2016 will stay red in 2020.

