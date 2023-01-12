CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – That computer glitch triggered another day of flight delays and cancelations throughout the united states. 22news is working for you with what recourse travelers have if their plans are disrupted.

According to the Department of Transportation, there are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or compensation when their flights are delayed. However, some airlines have taken it upon themselves to offer travel waivers.

At last check, both united and delta are offering waivers for disrupted travel. The DOT advises if a flight is significantly delayed, customers should ask airline staff if meals or hotel rooms can be covered. Representatives at Bradley International Airport told 22News that passengers should keep in contact with their carrier – not only for the status of their flight but for any refunds or waivers.