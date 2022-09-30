HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshires had their first frost advisory of the season, so now may be the time to start thinking about bringing certain plants inside.

“Most of those house plants, any of the tropical plants people should really start moving inside,” Eric Tiedeman-Mau, the Store Manager at Gardener’s Supply in Hadley. “If a frost is coming, you don’t want to wait until the last minute.”

He said while there isn’t an exact temperature for when you should bring your plants in, the mid to low the thirties at night is a good range.

Before you bring them inside, check for pests.

“Taking a good look at the leaves, inspecting the plants carefully and treating as needed if you need to,” he said. “It’s really important so you can deal with that before it’s in the house. And make sure you have a saucer so you don’t get water everywhere.”

Just because the summer gardening season is over doesn’t mean you need to stop gardening.

In fact, there are some plants you can put in the ground right now, like Chrysanthemums and asters.

“It’s in that magical time in the fall when you still get to plant but you have to do it now because soon it will be winter,” said Rachel Keenan Roberts from Easthampton.

She and Heather Beck are building a new perennial bed at their house, but they’re also getting their garden ready for the winter.

“We try to mulch our leaves and put them back on the ground, both protect the soil over the winter and also add fertility,” said Rachel.

Heather added, “The bugs live under there and they need a place to have the habitat.”