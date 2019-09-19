Fall officially begins next week

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a chilly start Thursday morning and lately it has started to feel more like fall with high temperatures in the 60s and lows getting down into the 30s.

Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the lower 70s and our average low temperature should be in the upper 40s. Some people are looking forward to fall while others still prefer summer weather.

“I love fall, I do a lot of walking, I love the seasons. I have kids that have moved to San Francisco and they say they measure their life by the seasons and their missing it and I feel the same way,” said Barbara Davis of Amherst.

“Fall has its excitement. I love the fall festivals, I do love the color of mums and the colors of the trees and all that goes with it so it’s okay. Summer’s my favorite but fall is good,” said Wendy Farley of Montague.

And while it is still officially summer and bumblebees were out pollinating the flowers, there are signs that fall is just days away. We’re starting to see the leaves change color and pumpkins are becoming a more common sight.

NOAA’s forecast for the next three months is calling for above average temperatures across the United States and especially for us here in the Northeast.

Fall officially begins Monday, September 23 at 3:50 in the morning.