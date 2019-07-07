Fall River man killed in motorcycle crash in Westport

News

by: by: Jacqui Gomersall WPRI

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: WPRI

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Westport.

Westport police say they received several 911 calls around 8:55 a.m. for a two vehicle crash at the intersection of American Legion Highway and Gifford Road.

The operator of the motorcycle was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River where he died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

He is identified as Paul Lafrance, 28, of Fall River.

Police said more information pertaining to their investigation will be released on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation