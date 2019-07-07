Fall River man killed in motorcycle crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Westport.

Westport police say they received several 911 calls around 8:55 a.m. for a two vehicle crash at the intersection of American Legion Highway and Gifford Road.

The operator of the motorcycle was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River where he died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

He is identified as Paul Lafrance, 28, of Fall River.

Police said more information pertaining to their investigation will be released on Monday.