FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Bristol County’s District Attorney is now investigating the Fall River Police department after the interim chief admitted in a letter that at least two years of evidence for drug cases have gone missing.

According to WPRI-TV, the Fall River Interim Chief Paul Gauvin sent a letter to the DA’s office in late march informing the office that “controlled buy logs” for 2019 and 2020 are missing.

Those logs track detectives’ use of department cash for undercover drug purchases. Chief Gauvin said that the loss of evidence is “inexcusable and an embarrassment.”

The DA’s office says it is too early to estimate how many cases might be affected.