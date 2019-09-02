Fallen Chicopee Solider scheduled to return home Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of U.S Army Master Sargent Deleon-Figueroa is scheduled to be taken to Westover Airport on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

The body of the Chicopee native was returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on August 23.

Master Srt. Deleon-Figueroa was assigned to the 1st Battalion and 7th Special Forces Group.

He died from wounds suffered in combat operations while serving in Afghanistan last month.

A procession will lead from the airport to the Curran-Jobes Funeral Home in West Springfield at 9:30. Calling hours will be there from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The public is welcome to line the streets along the route.

A private funeral service will be held for him on Wednesday.