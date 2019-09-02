Fallen Chicopee Solider returns home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A procession for Master Srt. Deleon-Figueroa will lead from the airport to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield at 9:30. Calling hours will be there from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Procession route from the Westover Airport to Curran-Jones Funeral Home:

Sheridan St, to Church St, Front St, Center St, Plainfield St and across the North End Bridge to the Funeral Home.

The body of the Chicopee native was returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on August 23.

Master Srt. Deleon-Figueroa was assigned to the 1st Battalion and 7th Special Forces Group.

He died from wounds suffered in combat operations while serving in Afghanistan last month.

The public is welcome to line the streets along the route.

A private funeral service will be held for him on Tuesday.

