CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Falls Pizza celebrated it’s grand opening of its brand new Grove Street location on Thursday.

The family owned restaurant has operated in Chicopee Falls since 1962, celebrating it’s 60th year in business by cutting a ribbon at there newly renovated dine-in location.



“We bring a lot of new things, new taste and new things. We’re not your usual pizza place, we just concentrate on the customers and service first and the pricing later,” Falls Pizza owner Ridvan Turan told 22News.

The new location opened its doors for the first time with a limited menu, full bar and takeout.

The owner of the family business is very proud of what his team has accomplished during renovation through the pandemic while still operating from the original location.