False emergency alarms set off in Hawaii, again

(KHNL) – False emergency alarms sent some Hawaii residents scrambling, confused if the alerts were real and harkening back to the 2018 false missile alarm that scarred the state.

Emergency sirens went off at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on the island of Oahu, inadvertently activated during a Honolulu Police Department training, the city’s mayor Kirk Caldwell wrote on social media.

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Service tweeted the sirens were a mistake and there was no emergency, eight minutes after the sirens first started blaring.

Read More: Click Here