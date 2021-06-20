Families celebrate Father’s Day, brunch and golfing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Many families spend Father’s Day celebrating at the golf course.

At the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield, dads were up early making the most of their Father’s Day golfing gift.

“I got here about 6 a.m., and they were waiting for me. Father’s Day has always been a good, busy day, every year,” Ted Perez Jr, owner of the club said.

This Father’s Day was much more upbeat than the uncertainties that accompanied the observance because of the pandemic.

“We came out last year also, and it was nice because everything seemed to be closed,” Daniel Osman said.

The traditional Father’s Day brunch at Storrowton Tavern was as much a sign of business recovery as it is a longstanding display of appreciation.

“Starting with Mother’s Day we really got an influx. Easter was a little slow, but Mother’s Day everyone really started coming out.” Vincent Calvanese said.

Father’s Day, having a positive impact on the economy at a most appropriate time.