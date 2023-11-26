SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — This weekend was the first of many weekends at Bright Nights at Forest Park; the Northeast’s premier holiday lighting experience.

The popular seasonal attraction draws people from all over the state and beyond. People pile in cars to drive through Forest Park and see it lit up with impressive light displays. Families can also have pictures with Santa, ride a winter carousel and warm up with a snack.

22News spoke with families who make the trip to Bright Nights as an annual tradition.

“So this is my daughter, Bella,” expressed DJ Conway, a patron who made Bright Nights a tradition, “She’s four years old and she’s come every year she’s been with us, and we absolutely love it here. Bella, what’s your favorite part about Bright Nights? The carousel? The carousel!”

Bright Nights will continue to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through January 1st.

General admission tickets offer visitors a magical experience. Limited discounted tickets for specific dates are available, including Roll Back night on November 22nd, where tickets are priced at the 1995 rate of $6 per car. Additionally, $10 admission tickets for December 5th and 12th are offered. Limousine admission tickets are available, and Big Y World Class Markets offers general admission tickets at a discounted rate with Big Y Membership. Buses are welcome, with reservations accepted throughout the year.

Bright Nights at Forest Park will be open from November 22, through January 1, 2024, closed on November 27 and 28, 2023. Nightly illumination begins at 5 p.m., with lights glowing until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

The Spirit of Springfield has been collaborating with the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Park since the event’s inception in 1995, entertaining over seven million visitors to date.

For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, visit their website.