Families gather against crime at National Night Out in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families gathered at Sarah Jane Sherman Park in Chicopee Monday night for the annual night out against crime.

More than 16,000 communities across the country hold national night out events every year. They’re meant to bring together residents and the first responders who help them.

This year, Chicopee had motorcycles, boats and cruisers from the police department, as well as firetrucks. Kids could play in inflatables and try on fire responder uniforms.

One Chicopee comp student who recently finished the youth police academy said a lot of people don’t know much about the police until they get to know them.

“Learning experience. You learn what the police really do, things I didn’t even know before,” Jovanni Feliciano told 22News.

“Some people think they are bad people, but they aren’t they’re really good. I thought they were bad but not anymore.”

Springfield will be holding national night out events Tuesday evening.