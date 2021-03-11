Family member of ‘Pioneer Woman’ critically injured in head-on fire truck crash

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: Ellen Levine (L) and Ree Drummond speak during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — A family member of ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond is in critical condition at a hospital after he was involved in a head-on fire truck crash that was caused by strong winds.

Caleb G. Drummond, 21, is in critical condition at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He suffered head, internal torso, arm and leg injuries in a crash that occurred at approximately 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on County Road N3660, less than a mile north of State Highway 11 and approximately eight miles west of Pawhuska in Osage County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

He was driving a 2007 Himmat Fire Truck south on County Road N3660, while 52-year-old Ladd Drummond, who is Ree Drummond’s husband, was driving a 2008 Himmat Fire Truck north on the county road, which the news release described as a gravel road.

High winds on the gravel road made it difficult to see, causing the two drivers to crash the trucks head-on, according to the news release.

The impact ejected Caleb Drummond approximately 70 feet.

Caleb Drummond was taken by ambulance to the Tulsa hospital. Ladd Drummond, Ree’s husband, refused treatment at the scene.

Ree Drummond is a popular blogger, photographer and television personality who writes about food.

“Speed due to traffic conditions” was listed as the cause of the collision.