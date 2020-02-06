Family of inmate says he’s brain dead; currently in UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating an ‘inmate on inmate assault.

But, they aren’t identifying who the inmate is.

Family members of Frederick Johnson, say he is on life support at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and is brain dead. They say they’re not getting any answers as to why.

“My brother is dead and I know my brother is dead yet and still they want to hook tubes to him and make it seem like he’s on life support— educated as I am I know that if it’s not brain function the person is dead,” Johnson’s brother LaRobert Tisdale said.

Johson’s brother describes what he saw when he was allowed to see him.

“My brother had staples all the way down the left side of his face he’s beaten and bruised information on the website says that my brother was re-located January 28th, the hospital officials are telling my sister that my brother been at this hospital since January 27th,” Tisdale said.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Johnson was at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility and transferred to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility— with an expected release date in December.

For Johnson’s mother she’s at a loss for words.

“I can’t describe how I feel — because that was my only child living now you know — I just don’t know,” Leola Johnson said.

The family says they just want answers.

“After he done did all his time and all these years that we was going to be reunited with him,” Tisdale said. “A chance to make peace with him a lot of things, show growth, I can’t tell my brother that I forgive him and can’t tell my brother that I love him.”

The family will make the decision to take him off life support or not — on Wednesday.