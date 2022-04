LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of a missing New York woman is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Meghan Marohn was last seen in Lee on Sunday, March 27th.

In the week since her disappearance, her family has launched a website and a 24-hour tip line to aid in their efforts of finding her. The Meghan Marohn tip line number is 413-327-6255.

The hashtag, #findMeghanMarohn was also created on social media to spread the word.