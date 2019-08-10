Family pulls together to fight off bobcat

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN/CNN) – The family attacked by a bobcat camping on Mt. Graham two weeks ago tell a terrifying and heroic story.

It all started when they heard their 4-year-old daughter screaming behind their tent.

Jared Ray says he, his wife, and six children fought off an extremely aggressive bobcat on the last weekend of July. They’ve made a late July camping trip a family tradition for the last 8 years.

“I think we are stronger now, we got to see as a family a little bit of what we can do when something unexpected happens,” said Jared Ray.

15 people including Jared’s brother and father had to be vaccinated for rabies after the attack.

Arizona Game and Fish says the search for the bobcat has been called off after several days of trapping efforts. They say the animal likely had rabies and died from the infection after ten days.