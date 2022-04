WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The College of the Holy Cross is naming its science center after Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Integrated Science Complex will officially be dedicated as the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex on June 11.

That coincides with Fauci’s 60th Holy Cross class reunion weekend. Dr. Fauci is a member of the Class of 1962 and has been the public face of the federal government’s response to the pandemic as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.